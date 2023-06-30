Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas Introduces New Neuropathy Treatments

Conroe, Texas – Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas is delighted to announce that new neuropathy treatments are now available. The clinic has the expertise to help patients who are dealing with neuropathy symptoms caused by a variety of factors, including diabetes and chemotherapy. These patients can get the support they need from Dr. H. Kala Eulitt, DC, BCN and Dr. Gabby Williams, DC, BCN who are both certified in treating neuropathy and chronic pain from The American College of Physical Medicine. These non-surgical and non-invasive treatments can have a transformative effect on patients’ lives.

The treatments are ideal for treating neuropathy and nerve damage symptoms that are associated with burning, weakness, tingling, and balance. Patients who have diabetes, are undergoing chemotherapy, or just getting older, may experience nerve damage symptoms that require specialized treatment to alleviate their symptoms and improve their overall quality of life. At Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas, all treatments are overseen by providers who are certified in treating neuropathy , ensuring that patients receive the highest level of care in a professional and controlled environment. This approach allows their experienced healthcare professionals to closely monitor and customize treatments to meet each patient’s specific needs, promoting optimal outcomes and patient satisfaction.

With so many people struggling with back and joint pain, it’s essential that they have access to specialized health care that can help them manage their chronic pain. Patients can now receive a free consultation to learn more about what kind of treatment options they need to consider to get on a path of recovery to improve their quality of life. the consultations are an excellent opportunity for them to get expert advice to fully understand what kind of treatment will benefit them the most.

Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas offers a unique combination of treatments that patients may not find in other clinics in the area. This clinic combines physical rehabilitation, chiropractic care, and nutritional therapy with medical care and so much more. Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas has changed the lives of thousands of patients by helping them finally get the right treatment and relief for their neuropathy and disc related pain.

At the Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas, the first step is to attend one of their free educational workshops about neuropathy or disc pain, step two the Comprehensive Examination is where you’ll receive a series of specific tests to identify exactly what is causing the problem, and step three is relief. Patients who have severe pain that gets in the way of their everyday lives can finally get the help they need.

About Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas

Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas is a neuropathy clinic that has offered high-quality treatments and non-surgical solutions for patients for over 15 years. Thousands of patients have been helped through these treatments and now live more active, happier, and pain free lives. The staff of professionals uses a new approach that combines physical rehabilitation, chiropractic care, and nutritional therapy with medical care to help clients get the best possible results from their treatment.

Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas offers the following services to treat neuropathy and disc pain:

Regenerative medicine to help repair and regenerate damaged nerves. Spinal decompression to help repair bulging / herniated disc. Physical rehabilitation to help restore strength and flexibility. Chiropractic care to correct spinal alignment and restore normal pain free motion. Nutritional therapy to ensure your body has the right vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to repair the damaged nerves and muscles.

Patients can trust that they will receive the best-specialized care from the Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas. If you’d like to learn more about the Back Pain & Joint Center of Texas, please visit their website.

