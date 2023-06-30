Conditional, Alternative and Local Substitute Permit Requests

The purpose of this bulletin item is to provide information on how to request a conditional or alternative permit for teachers who have been hired to start in fall 2023 and may not have all their necessary documentation prior to the first day of school with students. There is also information on how to request a local substitute permit.

A Conditional Permit allows someone to sign a contract and work as a certified staff member with a location (school system) limitation and deficiencies that have not been met to be issued a regular teaching certificate such as a content test. An Alternative Permit is designed for an applicant to complete a program before applying for a regular certificate while being employed as a contracted teacher. Additional requirements exist before an Alternative Permit can be issued.

Conditional and Alternative Permits can only be requested for employment in a Nebraska school system. Once all deficiencies listed on a conditional permit have been satisfied, the appropriate certificate or permit will be issued without the need to apply and pay a fee unless the conditional permit has expired. Someone with an Alternative Permit would need to apply for their regular teaching certificate.

A conditional, alternative or local substitute permit can be requested by completing the Google Form for those with fall teaching positions at https://forms.gle/wHP2hdFF8B9DG3118.

More information on a Conditional Permit can be found on our website at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/teaching-certificates/teaching-conditional-permit/.