Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,778 in the last 365 days.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Statement on Senate-Passed Budget Proposal

Senator Costa

Harrisburg, PA – June 30, 2023 − Today, State Senator Jay Costa, D-43, released the following statement on House Bill 611:

“The plan we voted on today is not a final agreement and is just one more step in negotiations.

“As we move through the process, it is imperative that we pass a budget that meets the adequacy and equity goals set out in Governor Shapiro’s budget and in the recent Commonwealth Court fair funding decision for funding public education. Head Start and Pre-K programs and investing in environmental remediation in our school buildings in particular are woefully underfunded in this version, as is funding for our institutions of higher education. 

“We were also disappointed in the deep reduction in funding to sufficiently assist our communities to address gun violence, as the Governor proposed in his original plan and as passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month. 

As discussions continue, we will advocate for a responsible spending plan that meets the moment.” 

The text of the bill is available here.

#####

You just read:

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Statement on Senate-Passed Budget Proposal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more