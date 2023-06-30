State Senator Jay Costa Applauds Property Tax Rent Rebate Bill Passage

Harrisburg, PA – June 30, 2023 − Today, State Senator Jay Costa, D-43, proudly voted Yes on HB1100, a bill amending the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program to increase income thresholds to qualify for the program to expand eligibility and to increase the amount of the rebates that each senior property owner or renter is eligible to receive.

Regarding his Yes vote, Senator Costa releases the following statement:

“This program has proven successful for our seniors, disabled individuals and renters so that they can afford to stay in their homes and I’m thrilled we are able to expand eligibility requirements so that more individuals can benefit from it. I will continue to champion legislation alongside my colleagues in the Senate Democratic Caucus to ensure our seniors, our families, and our neighbors can stay in communities they built in the homes they love.”

The text of the budget is accessible online.

###