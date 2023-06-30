Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,191 in the last 365 days.

State Senator Jay Costa Applauds Property Tax Rent Rebate Bill Passage

Senator Jay Costa

Harrisburg, PA – June 30, 2023 − Today, State Senator Jay Costa, D-43, proudly voted Yes on HB1100, a bill amending the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program to increase income thresholds to qualify for the program to expand eligibility and to increase the amount of the rebates that each senior property owner or renter is eligible to receive.

Regarding his Yes vote, Senator Costa releases the following statement: 

“This program has proven successful for our seniors, disabled individuals and renters so that they can afford to stay in their homes and I’m thrilled we are able to expand eligibility requirements so that more individuals can benefit from it. I will continue to champion legislation alongside my colleagues in the Senate Democratic Caucus to ensure our seniors, our families, and our neighbors can stay in communities they built in the homes they love.”

The text of the budget is accessible online. 

###

You just read:

State Senator Jay Costa Applauds Property Tax Rent Rebate Bill Passage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more