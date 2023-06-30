Post Session Report :: Friday, June 30, 2023

HB 614, PN 1682 (Harris) – The bill makes an annual appropriations for fiscal year 2023-24 to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of the professional licensure boards. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 615, PN 1124 (Harris) – The bill provides for appropriations for fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 from the Workmen’s Compensation Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) and to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 616, PN 1683 (Harris) – The bill appropriates funding for fiscal year 2023-24 from a restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate (OSBA) in the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 617, PN 1126 (Harris) – The bill makes an annual appropriation from a restricted revenue account within the General fund for the operation of the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) in fiscal year 2023-2024. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 618, PN 1684 (Harris) – The bill makes annual appropriations to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board for fiscal year 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 619, PN 1685 (Harris) – The bill makes annual appropriations to provide for expenses of the State Employees’ Retirement Board for fiscal year 2023-24. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 620, PN 1129 (Harris) – The bill makes annual appropriations to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for fiscal year 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 621, PN 1130 (Harris) – The bill makes annual appropriations to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) for fiscal year 2023-24. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 622, PN 1686 (Harris) – The bill makes appropriations from restricted revenue accounts within the State Gaming Fund, the Fantasy Contest Fund and the Video Gaming Fund for gaming-related administration and enforcement for the 2023/24 fiscal year. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 146, PN 120 (Brewster) – This bill allows veterans and other groups to fish for free if they are participating in therapeutic recreation events hosted by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 765, PN 863 (Comitta) – The bill makes four specific changes to the Borough Code in a manner consistent with recent revisions to the First-Class Township Code as updated by Act 96 of 2020. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 774, PN 873 (Hutchinson) – The bill makes a change to the Third-Class City Code in a manner consistent with a recent revision to the First Class Township Code as updated by Act 96 of 2020. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 775, PN 874 (Hutchinson) – The bill provides for municipal emergency powers, including moving the seat of government temporarily, holding remote meetings, and succession of officers. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 784, PN 880 (Kearney) –The bill allows distressed municipalities within Act 47 to form government study commissions by resolution rather than referendum, provides for the Act 47 Coordinator to participate in a commission, requires the commission to incorporate an Act 47 plan and financial needs into its report, and to allow home rule charters to contain taxpayer protection provisions. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1031, PN 1047 (Hamm) – This bill will name the new boat launch access constructed by the PA Fish and Boat Commission in Muncy, PA, the “Representative Garth Everett Muncy Access Area”. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SR 116, PN 986 (Yaw) – The resolution directs the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the issue of consolidated billing in the retail electricity markets in PA. A vote of 28-22 was recorded.

HB 1100, PN 1740 (Samuelson) – An Act amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, in tax relief in cities of the first class, further providing for supplemental senior citizen tax reduction; and, in senior citizens property tax and rent rebate assistance, further providing for property tax and rent rebate and for filing of claim. A vote of 44-6 was recorded.

HB 611, PN 1695 (Harris) The General Appropriation Act of 2023, which provides for the expenses of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial departments of the Commonwealth, the public debt and for the public schools for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Kim Bracey, Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission (New Appointment)

Robert Less Mitchell, State Board of Education (New Appointment)

Catherine Udekwu, State Board of Medicine (New Appointment)

Lisa Caulfield, Magisterial District Judge, Allegheny (New Appointment)

Charles Jones, Magisterial District Judge, Bucks (New Appointment)

David Beyer, Magisterial District Judge, Cambria (New Appointment)

Brian Subich, Magisterial District Judge, Cambria (New Appointment)

William Wilt III, Magisterial District Judge, Columbia/Montour (New Appointment)

Brenda Hess Williams, Magisterial District Judge, Columbia/Montour (New Appointment)

Jeffrey Gadley, Magisterial District Judge, Erie (New Appointment)

Kirsten Gardner, Magisterial District Judge, Lycoming (New Appointment)

Todd Barnes, Magisterial District Judge, Montgomery (New Appointment)

Robert E. Madden, Magisterial District Judge, Montgomery (New Appointment)

Scott Zeigler, Magisterial District Judge, Snyder/Union (New Appointment)

Maura Palumbi, Court of Common Pleas, Butler (New Appointment)

Julia Rater, Court of Common Pleas, Centre (New Appointment)

Frank Ruggiero, Court of Common Pleas, Lackawanna (New Appointment)

Chesley Lightsey, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia (New Appointment)

Natasha Taylor-Smith, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia (New Appointment)

Samantha J. Williams, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia (New Appointment)

Kay K. Yu, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia (New Appointment)