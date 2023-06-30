AG Kaul Announces Missing Persons Poster Contest Winner

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a fifth grader from Kohler Elementary School has won the 2023 statewide “Bring Our Missing Children Home” Poster contest.

“Congratulations to Ivy Corpuz. Thank you for your help in raising awareness about the importance of working to bring missing persons home,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Every spring The U.S. Department of Justice holds a poster contest for fifth graders around the nation in honor of National Missing Children’s Day. The poster theme was “Bringing Our Missing Children Home”. Each state hosts a statewide competition before submitting the poster to the national contest.

Ivy Corpuz was named the statewide winner at a ceremony at the Kohler Police Department on Thursday. Ivy wrote this about her poster:

“I created this piece because it is very scary to be missing or have your brother/sister or son/daughter missing. It can be such a scary time. So, people team up together to find the missing child. So, they can be found in time to make it safe and sound to their homes.”

The contest was administered in Wisconsin by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults. The clearinghouse actively assists law enforcement, victim families, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other missing children organizations in cases involving missing children, human trafficking victims and children who are victims of enticement via the internet in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Wisconsin’s Clearinghouse provides technical investigative assistance, referrals and advocacy in navigating the criminal justice system, along with other resources, services and information, to victim families of children and adults who are missing and considered endangered in the state of Wisconsin, nationwide and internationally.

To see a list of those missing in Wisconsin, go to: https://www.missingpersons.doj.wi.gov/wisconsin-missing-persons

Ivy’s winning poster can be found on the WI DOJ AMBER Alert website: https://amberalert.widoj.gov/