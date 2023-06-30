Read more about One Man Arrested for Felony Drug Charges and One Man Wanted Following a Drug Investigation in Americus, GA 

Americus, GA (6/29/2023) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Travus Angry, age 42, of Americus, Sumter County, Georgia, and charged him with multiple felony drug and weapons charges following a drug investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus. Police also have active arrest warrants connected to this case for the arrest of Demarion Angry, age 31, of Americus, GA.

The GBI charged Travus Angry on Friday, June 23, 2023, with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. After executing a search warrant, agents seized almost 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana, about 40 grams of suspected cocaine, and three guns at Travus Angry’s home.

Agents executed a search warrant on Demarion Angry’s home and seized over 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 27 grams of suspected cocaine, and one firearm. Demarion Angry’s active arrest warrants are for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Travus Angry was booked into the Sumter County Jail and Demarion Angry is still at large.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Americus Police Department assisted with the execution of the search warrants and arrest.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Americus, Sumter County, Georgia, and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

The Southwestern Drug Enforcement Office needs your help. If you have information related to drug activity or about Demarion Angry’s location, you are encouraged to call the drug enforcement office at 229-420-1254. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Southwestern regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.