Scutari Statement on the State Budget

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement after the Senate voted to approve New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget (S-2024):

“This is a great budget for the people of New Jersey.

“It will help make their lives more affordable with a historic amount of property tax relief, including increased rebates, an expansion of Senior Freeze and a down payment on StayNJ, which will provide additional tax relief for senior citizens.

“We are also distributing $145 million in energy tax receipts to municipalities to further hold down property taxes.

“It’s a fiscally-responsible plan that includes a record level of school funding, a full pension payment and a surplus of more than $10 billion. We are providing support for affordable housing, hospitals, colleges and universities, and an increase in the child tax credit, among other priorities important to working families.

“This budget will help improve the lives and livelihoods of New Jersey’s residents.”