Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,078 in the last 365 days.

Scutari Statement on the State Budget

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement after the Senate voted to approve New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget (S-2024):

“This is a great budget for the people of New Jersey.

“It will help make their lives more affordable with a historic amount of property tax relief, including increased rebates, an expansion of Senior Freeze and a down payment on StayNJ, which will provide additional tax relief for senior citizens.

“We are also distributing $145 million in energy tax receipts to municipalities to further hold down property taxes.

“It’s a fiscally-responsible plan that includes a record level of school funding, a full pension payment and a surplus of more than $10 billion. We are providing support for affordable housing, hospitals, colleges and universities, and an increase in the child tax credit, among other priorities important to working families.

“This budget will help improve the lives and livelihoods of New Jersey’s residents.”

You just read:

Scutari Statement on the State Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more