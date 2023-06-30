SEASON ONE OF SKILLS JAM ENTERS FINAL PHASE OF PRODUCTION THIS SUMMER AHEAD OF FALL PREMIERE

Students line up to audition for Skills Jam Season 2 at SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference in Atlanta. SKILLS JAM is a new teen docuseries that follows five high school teams on the road to the SkillsUSA National Championships as they put their skills and talent to the test. New teen docuseries Skills Jam, comes to SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta.

New Teen Docuseries Presented by Skilled Careers Coalition and Produced by IGN Entertainment Celebrates America's Best Aspiring Makers, Fixers and Creatives

SKILLS JAM tells the story of kids with mad skills and unstoppable drive as they compete in the national championships. Their stories help elevate skilled careers as a rewarding path to success.” — John Montgomery, EP, SKILLS JAM, Ex Dir, Skilled Careers Coalition (SCC)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SKILLS JAM (www.skillsjam.com), a new docuseries chronicling the journey of five high school teams vying for a championship win at the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, will wrap production this summer as it readies to premiere this fall, while auditions for season two officially kicked off. (Link to images and b-roll.)

"SKILLS JAM tells the story of kids with mad skills and unstoppable drive as they compete for the title of national champion in their craft," said John Montgomery, Executive Producer, SKILLS JAM and Executive Director, Skilled Careers Coalition (SCC), presenters of the series. "Through their stories, we are celebrating the G.O.A.T.s of their field; elevating skilled careers as a rewarding path to success; and inspiring millions of kids to consider a skills-based career track."

SKILLS JAM follows each team on the road to nationals and beyond as they put their skills and talent to the test. The SKILLS JAM Season 1 cast includes:

- Drew Barron and Rafael “Raf” Wenslaff, of Pleasant Valley High School, Chico, CA, are two aspiring filmmakers, aiming for a national title in video production and a future career in Hollywood. They are ready to dive headfirst into the industry and “swim with the sharks.”

- Savannah Carter, Madison McClary, Kelize Valex-Galan, and Kendall Kellum are the first all-girl carpentry, masonry, plumbing, roofing, and electrical team in SkillsUSA history. Hailing from Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, NC and competing in the Teamworks division, they are a force to be reckoned with.

- Jennifer Martinez and Erick Chavira, are creators of an infinite runner game that celebrates their Mexican heritage. These whiz-kid gamers from Westminster High School, Westminster, CO have persevered through language barriers and personal tragedy to compete in the category of Interactive Application and Video Game Development.

- Chance Kaufman, Gerson Hernandez, Devon Tandy, and Eduardo Corona of Montecito High School, Ramona, CA, are competing in the Teamworks category as they strive for the promise of a brighter future turning adversity into accomplishments with a focus on excellence and hard work.

- Jose Rodriguez and James Bramble of Lakeview Leadership Academy, Victorville, CA, a dynamic duo celebrating their first-time competing at the national championships. This self-taught gamer and robotics expert bring smarts, heart, and talent to the Interactive Application and Video Game Development competition.

Filming for season one continues this summer with each team exposed to a real-life, on-the-job experience. Launching this fall, the series will be delivered on digitally driven distribution channels in formats ranging from short-form on Tik Tok to full 22-minute episodes ready for broadcast.

“IGN Entertainment, one of the most trusted entertainment media brands in the world, is honored to join SCC as the production partner for SKILLS JAM,” said Karl Stewart, SVP, Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, IGN. “For over 26 years we’ve been creating content and stories across video, social, editorial and web, engaging with over 286M+ eyeballs a month across 35 platforms. Now, we have an opportunity to take the experience and trust we’ve built up to help tell, what we believe, is one of the most important stories of a generation.”

In addition to filming the season one teams as they competed in the nationals, producers began casting for season two, holding open auditions during the conference. More than 100 students stepped into the SKILLS JAM audition pod to share their stories and submit their video selfie. For details on SKILLS JAM Season 2 auditions follow the show on Instagram (@SkillsJam) and Tik Tok (@TheSkillsJam).

Trained professionals in the skilled trades are in high demand as the sector faces a workforce shortage of 6.5 million professionals over the coming decade. Through engaging content that showcases their peers, SCC is helping to close the skills gap by raising awareness of the endless possibilities and lifelong success a skilled trades career can offer.

