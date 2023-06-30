Ruiz Statement on FY2024 Budget

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the final passage of the FY2024 budget:

“The budget we voted on today represents the culmination of months of long meetings and thoughtful deliberations and includes significant investments in our communities, our families and our future. We are doubling the child tax credit, continuing on the pathway towards universal Pre-K and once again increasing school funding. We are making significant investments in higher education, providing for facilities improvements for our four-year institutions and expanding community college financial assistance programs to help make the dream of attending college a reality for more students around the state.

“We are continuing to fund the postpartum home visitation program and lifesaving mental health initiatives. We have a sizeable surplus to protect against economic downturn and funding to build more affordable housing and expand first-time homebuyer assistance.

“This budget represents our continued effort to make New Jersey more affordable for all of our residents while making lasting investments in our children and the institutions and programs which will nourish their growth and success.”