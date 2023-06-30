WST Global Productions and Top Contender Entertainment announce “Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop” Live in Las Vegas
WST Global Productions and Top Contender Entertainment Presents "Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop" in Las Vegas, NV
The most epic live Hip-Hop event of the year is coming to the Thomas & Mack Center on September 3, 2023LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WST Global Productions in association with Top Contender Entertainment proudly announces “Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop,” a major concert and entertainment extravaganza on September 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop will pay tribute to the original and emerging artists, producers, and writers that have made Hip-Hop a multi-billion-dollar industry and now the most popular music genre in the United States and the United Kingdom. With an ever-growing fan base, it spans the globe, reaching more than 1.85 billion listeners worldwide.
This 12-hour indoor experiential event will be held from Noon to 11:00 p.m. at the world-famous Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavillion in the heart of fabulous Las Vegas! More than 21,000 people are expected to partake in the entertainment that will be offered on 2 stages throughout the day. It will showcase a historic line-up of world-renowned and award-winning artists, along with live, on-sight broadcasts from some of the most prominent podcasts in the urban industry.
Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop will also feature a VIP Lounge, suites, and numerous vendors offering a wide variety of items, including collectible merchandise; multiple bars and refreshment options, and interactive displays and exhibits.
A historical entertainment event not to be missed: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop – Sunday, September 3, 2023, Noon -11:00 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center - 4505 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89154.
The official event line-up and ticket release date to be announced soon.
About WST Global Productions
Once-in-a-lifetime spellbinding displays, to live music and entertainment. WST Global Productions (WST-GP) was founded in 1998 as a concert, events, entertainment production, management, and promotion company in Las Vegas, NV. Through the years, WST-GP has produced hundreds of music concerts and has expanded its influence in entertainment into the production of broadcasts, conferences, launches, festivals award programs, and television pilots. Learn more about WST Global Productions, Inc. - www.wstgloballv.com
