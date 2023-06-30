Submit Release
Allen University Kicks off I-20 Recruitment Tour

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, President Dr. Ernest McNealey, his cabinet and several Allen University representatives kicked off their "I-20 Road Trip" Recruitment Tour.

The group will spend the holiday weekend traveling the Southeast, to let prospective students know in person "AU is Interested in You!" The trip will include stops in both major cities and neighboring towns, to include Augusta, Atlanta and Birmingham.

"We look forward to meeting with our "I-20 prospects" and answering any additional questions that the students or parents may have as they complete the final steps of the enrollment process. We see this as a way of welcoming them to the Allen University family before they even step foot on campus."-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President.

