Updated regulations improve services, modernize gendered language

CANADA, June 30 - The Better Regulations for British Columbians Annual Report was released Friday, June 30, 2023, outlining the Government of B.C.’s progress to improve services for people and businesses.

The 2022-23 annual report demonstrates how the Province is improving regulations and services for British Columbians. This includes the Modernizing Language Initiative, which was expanded to provide gender-neutral alternatives to terms such as he and she, chairman, and workmen in legislation. This is part of the Province’s commitment to ensure all British Columbians can see themselves reflected in government services, no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or cultural beliefs.

B.C. is the first province in Canada to systematically amend provincial laws to remove outdated gendered and binary language from its regulations under the Miscellaneous Statutes (Modernization) Amendment Act, 2023.

In addition to the Modernizing Language Initiative, the annual report highlights recent progress to support British Columbians with attainable and affordable housing; safer communities; improved health care; a sustainable, clean, secure and fair economy; continued work toward true and meaningful reconciliation; and fostering innovation across the provincial economy.

The report has been published every year since 2011.

Learn More:

To read the 2022-23 Better Regulations for British Columbians report, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/regulatory-reform/annual-report

To learn about the Modernizing Language Initiative, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/regulatory-reform/modernization-initiative