Joint statement on the second anniversary of Lytton wildfire

CANADA, June 30 - Premier David Eby and Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, have released the following statement marking two years since the Lytton wildfire:

“Today marks the second anniversary of the Lytton fire and five other major wildfires that occurred with catastrophic effects to many communities. The Lytton wildfire physically destroyed the village of Lytton, and many families and businesses have been directly affected, displaced from their homes and dispersed throughout B.C. The Lytton fire also tragically took the lives of two people.

“The devastation caused by the Lytton wildfire profoundly affected the Nlaka’pamux Nation, the village of Lytton and the greater Thompson-Nicola Regional District. We share the sadness of everyone who has been affected by this tragic event.

“Throughout this challenging journey of recovery, we have witnessed the resilience of the communities. Working closely with the leadership of the Village of Lytton, the Province has supported the completion of debris removal, environmental remediation and associated archeology requirements, including the protection of Nlaka’pamux heritage resources, bringing the community to a state that is safe and ready for rebuilding. The Village of Lytton is now accepting building permits.

“We want to join with the Nlaka’pamux communities, the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council and the Village of Lytton in marking this anniversary. The Village of Lytton is transitioning from recovery to rebuilding and has lifted the state of local emergency. Hydro, water and sewage water infrastructure are being repaired and the boil-water advisory has been lifted. The village has established an office within the community and local events are resuming. We know that people are eager to return to their community and there is much to be hopeful about.

“This has been a long and challenging process, and there’s still work to be done. Affected people and families remain at various stages of returning home, and while the RCMP investigation continues, we remain committed to working diligently until everyone sees the pathway to returning home.”