Scutari Statement on Senate Confirmation of Michael Noriega for the Supreme Court

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the Senate confirmation of Michael Noriega to serve as an Associate Justice on the New Jersey Supreme Court:
“Michael Noriega will be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court. He is a skilled attorney who is widely respected within the legal community. Mr. Noriega has extensive experience representing clients in the courtroom as a private attorney and has served with distinction as a public defender. He also possesses the human qualities of compassion and understanding that can be important in the Court’s decisions.”
