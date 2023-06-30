Read more about One Man in Custody Following Deadly Shooting in Wilkes County, GA

Submit Release
Wilkes County, GA (June 30, 2023) – On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Cedric Antonio Norman of Washington, Georgia, turned himself in to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shooting death of Deondra Barksdale, age 23, also of Washington, Georgia, which occurred on June 24, 2023. Norman was charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and gang charges.            

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at about 10:40 p.m., the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about shots being fired at the WD Liquor Store located at 204 Whitehall Street, Georgia. When deputies arrived, they discovered two women had been shot.  One woman died on Sunday and was identified as Barksdale. The second woman was injured and taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that a confrontation had begun between a group of people when someone began firing towards the crowd gathered around the WD Liquor Store. The GBI is assisting the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

