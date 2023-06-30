Submit Release
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Schedules Qualification Shoots for Managed Deer Hunts

Photo of man firing a shotgun at a target range

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released the 2023 Shooter Qualification Schedule for managed hunts, which includes more than 20 sessions at 11 locations across the state. The events allow hunters to take the necessary proficiency test required to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card to participate in the state’s managed deer hunts scheduled in the fall and winter.

Hunters should note that several shooter qualification sessions are conducted by appointment only and that many charge a minimal fee to cover expenses. Additionally, eye and hearing protection may be required at some locations.

Managed or controlled hunting is a highly organized effort aimed at reducing the local deer population. These hunts are strictly controlled and remain a safe, effective method of reducing the local deer herd. The department uses a lottery system to select participants for many of the managed deer hunts. There are various deadlines for the lotteries, which can be found on the department’s website.

The department will continually update the online shooter qualification calendar as additional events become available.

