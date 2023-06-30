STN:125720
Proper Name: valoctocogene roxaparvovec-rvox
Tradename: ROCTAVIAN
Manufacturer: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Indication:

  • Indicated for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency with factor VIII activity <1 IU/dL) without pre-existing antibodies to adeno-associated virus serotype 5 detected by an FDA-approved test.

Production Information

Supporting Documents