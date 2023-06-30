Statewide trout stocking highlights for July 2023

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 160,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout, as well as a couple of tiger trout stocking locations this July. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

July 2023 Fish Stocking Highlights

Panhandle Region

Day Rock Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This is a small pond in the Silver Valley where anglers can easily fish from the shore.

Gene Day Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Also known as Osburn Pond, this water is stocked regularly so catch rates should be good!

Elsie Lake – 1,350 rainbow trout

Offers excellent fishing for anglers of all skill levels. It's a drive-to mountain lake, but be cautious because the road is rough.

Lower Glidden Lake – 1,350 rainbow trout

This is another beautiful drive-to alpine lake. It's a great spot for anglers of all levels and a scenic choice for a small boat. It also offers plenty of hiking trails and wildlife.

Clearwater Region

Campbells Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect good catch rates. There is plenty of fishing opportunity available from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock, and a developed boat ramp.

Deer Creek Reservoir – 2,100 rainbow trout

This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat. Boaters, please observe the no-wake restriction.

Elk Creek Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout

A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas, with four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.

Fenn Pond – 500 rainbow trout

If you visit the Selway River and are looking for a good place to harvest some rainbows for dinner, check out this pond. The boardwalk and fishing dock offer easy access.

Karolyns Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Located at the Clearwater Hatchery's satellite facility on the Red River, this is a pretty pond with grassy banks and a dock for fishing. It's small enough that an angler can cast to any part of the pond from shore. There is a Forest Service campground a bit further up Red River Road, so make it an overnight camping trip.

White Sands Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Also known as Powell Pond, it’s located adjacent to the scenic Lochsa River just a short distance off Highway 12.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Fischer Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Tucked into a city park, this pond provides good bank fishing. The pond is the cornerstone of a cooperative community effort.

Goose Lake – 4,000 rainbow trout

Located north of New Meadows near Granite Mountain, this is the only stocking event of the year for this lake. Fish are stocked at the campground boat launch.

Ol’ McDonald Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This small community pond in Council offers easy access next to Wilco Park.

Rowland Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

Also known as Scout Pond, this is a pretty pond in the woods close to McCall. Anglers will find good bank fishing in this peaceful setting.

Tripod Reservoir – 800 rainbow trout

This is a small mountain lake near Smith's Ferry and is regularly stocked with rainbow trout. Check out this awesome video to get you excited to take the kids fishing.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Bull Trout Lake – 2,000 rainbow trout

One of several serene mountain lakes, this lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, the lakes in this area are ideal for canoes, kick boats and float tubes.

Lowman Ponds – 600 rainbow trout

Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River, where diverted water from Richards Creek keeps the ponds cool through the summer. Stocked trout thrive in its clean water and take advantage of abundant damsel flies.

Middle Fork Payette River – 1,500 rainbow trout

Redband trout, brook trout, and stocked hatchery rainbows support this fine fishery. Access is great along a well-traveled road with good camping areas nearby.

North Fork Boise River – 3,500 rainbow trout

This is a popular mountain river where anglers can target a variety of salmonids within the mainstem and tributaries, and catch rates on this river won’t disappoint you.

Sagehen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

Magic Valley Region

Big Trinity Lake – 2,000 rainbow trout

In addition to good fishing, there is a USFS campground available at this alpine getaway. While you’re here, take a drive to the summit of Trinity Mountain (if the road is not blocked by snow).

Featherville Dredge Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

This former gravel pit is now a nice trout fishing pond with camping nearby. This is also referred to as Placer Pond.

Lake Cleveland – 3,000 rainbow trout

First stocking event of the year for this popular lake.

Little Trinity Lake – 700 rainbow trout

Located north of Big Trinity Lake, there is a USFS picnic area available for use. Trailer traffic is not recommended.

South Fork Boise River – 3,800 rainbow trout

Fish will be stocked as follows:

Featherville to Shake Creek – 950

Shake Creek to Skeleton Creek – 1,900

Pine to Grouse Creek – 950

Southeast Region

Crystal Springs Pond – 750 rainbow trout

This spring fed pond is always clear and cool. Located near Springfield, this family-friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.

Cub River – 500 rainbow trout

This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area.

Mill Creek – 250 rainbow trout

Located about 15 miles north of Malad, this small creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure.

Montpelier Creek – 1,000 rainbow trout

Fish will be stocked at multiple spots below the dam.

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 875 rainbow trout

This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high-desert canyon at 6,500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. Anglers can fish the pond, or head a half-mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek – 2,700 rainbow trout

A productive spring creek in a high-desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less-experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas and wild brook trout are fairly common.

Buffalo River – 1,000 rainbow trout

This tributary of the Henrys Fork provides one of many unique fishing opportunities in the Island Park area. Fish are stocked right near the Highway 20 bridge.

Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Henrys Fork – 6,700 rainbow trout

World famous for trout fishing! The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.

Mackay Reservoir – 4,200 rainbow trout

In the high desert of the Big Lost River Valley, fishing is popular from a boat and from shore.

Rigby Lake – 1,500 rainbow trout

Fishing is just one of the many family recreation opportunities available at this lake. Numerous campsites are available along with beaches for swimming, walking paths and a playground for the kids.

Teardrop Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Also known as Snow Creek Pond, it’s located off the beaten path northeast of Ashton in the Targhee National Forest. Be bear aware!

Trail Creek Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Also known as Victor Kids Pond, this small, scenic pond is located in the lush Teton Basin. One of the most consistent kid’s fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.

Salmon Region

Cape Horn Lake #2 – 500 rainbow trout

This is a 10-acre mountain lake especially well-suited to float tubes or a small boat. This lake offers limited shoreline access. The area is good for wildlife viewing and is Idaho Birding Trail #20. Camping is available at nearby Forest Service sites. There are no facilities available here.

Iron Lake – 2,000 rainbow trout

Here is a beautiful, remote lake with good camping and fishing in Idaho's backcountry, but be prepared to drive the rough and narrow mountain roads with switchbacks to get there. There is a Forest Service campground at the lake.

Josephus Lake #1 – 400 rainbow trout

Josephus Lake #2 – 400 rainbow trout

There are a few campsites available at the USFS Josephus Lake Campground and a hiking trail that heads west into the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Pack it in, Pack it out!

Salmon River – Sections #5-8 will be stocked with a total of 11,710 rainbow trout.

Section #5 – O’Brien Campground to Torrey’s Hole – 800

Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs – 6,910

Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley – 1,200

Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge – 2,800

Sawtooth Kids Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This public fishing pond located at Sawtooth Fish Hatchery has both fish and fishing tackle, if needed. Inquire with hatchery staff about loaner tackle to catch rainbow trout from this well-stocked pond.

Stanley Lake – 4,200 rainbow trout

Here is a large mountain lake you can drive to. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great camping, fishing and places for kids to explore nature.

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #1 – 800 rainbow trout

As part of a stream habitat restoration project, this pond was merged with a pool to the north with better access. There are several Forest Service campgrounds within a few miles. Historical sites, wildlife viewing, and extensive trails make this area an adventure destination.

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #4 – 800 rainbow trout

This is the northernmost of several ponds along the Yankee Fork that have been historically stocked for anglers. Services are limited.