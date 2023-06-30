Increase in applications of Smartphone for availing value-added services has fueled the growth of femtocell market.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Femtocell Market Share Expected to Reach USD 15,419 Million by 2028 | Top Players such as -Fujitsu, Huawei, ZTE and Nokia."

The femtocell market size was valued at USD 3,827 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 15,419 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in demand for high-speed wireless networks among businesses and energy-efficient operation and cost-effectiveness of femtocell fuel the global femtocell market. On the basis of region, the market across North America region dominated with largest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the pandemic surged the implementation of industrial automation across several industry verticals, which increased the demand for femtocell for IoT connectivity.

The femtocell market is segmented on the basis of technology, femtocell type, application, end users, and region. Based on technology, the IU-H technology segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding for nearly three-fifths of the global femtocell market. However, the segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of femtocell type, the 4G femtocell segment dominated the overall femtocell market share globally in 2020, and is expected to continue the tread during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in need for low powered internet device as well as surge in the use of smart phone around the globe. However, the 5G femtocell segment registered the highest growth in the market as the 5G technology is emerging and low latency networking technology will provide low cost and high-speed internet, having 1 Gbps data speed, which is expected to drive the femtocell market growth.

Depending on the end users, the residential femtocell segment generated the highest revenue in the femtocell market in 2020, and is expected to continue the same during forecast period. This is attributed to high demand of wireless internet service in residential complex. However, the commercial segment is highest growing segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increasing demand for low powered, high-speed, and secure internet connection in the commercial spaces.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market with largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the global femtocell market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Major market players profiled in the report include Aricent, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, China Mobile Ltd., Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Nokia Solutions, ZTE Corporation, and Vodafone Group Plc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The change in working environment and increase in adoption of work from home culture during Covid-19 pandemic led to increased demand for advanced telecommunication infrastructure.

● At the same time, the pandemic delayed installation projects of femtocell infrastructure in some parts of the world. Moreover, in some countries, the private LTE femtocell deployment plans were postponed or delayed due to a disrupted supply chain.

● The pandemic surged the implementation of industrial automation across several industry verticals, which increased the demand for femtocell for IoT connectivity.

