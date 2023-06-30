Boston Common Asset Management Releases 7th Annual Impact Report
The report covers 2022 shareholder engagement work and environmental, social, and governance impacts.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Common AM, a women-led and majority women-owned investment manager and global leader in shareowner engagement, is proud to present its 7th Annual Impact Report.
Boston Common’s ESG-integrated philosophy defines an approach that strategically differentiates it from the competition. Using its investor voice, the firm addresses emerging and impactful risks and opportunities across environmental, social, and governance issue areas.
The report, which chronicles Boston Common’s global shareowner engagement activity and results in 2022, highlights the firm’s work with policymakers to promote sustainable growth, with stakeholders to augment company-level impacts, and the results of its own firm-level commitments. Highlights include:
- Activating Engagement in Asia
Boston Common’s Lauren Compere visited Japan and Korea to open a dialogue with companies and regulators and develop a deeper understanding of corporate culture, sustainable governance, and ESG Momentum.
- Advancing Ethical AI
Boston Common supported the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) Digital Inclusion Collective Impact Coalition’s focus on ethical artificial intelligence as co-chair of a collaborative engagement with Fidelity International.
- Just Transition & Sustainable Solar
The firm teamed up with investors to support Just Transition with utility company Eversource, promoting the development of sustainable solar practices through the Investors for Sustainable Solar initiative.
- Prioritizing Gender Equity
Boston Common consulted gender experts to develop an Investor Guide for Prioritizing Gender. This guide was then used to engage EU policymakers and companies on advancing women in the workplace.
Boston Common’s stewardship and engagement work has been integral to its mission to activate investor capital toward solutions for people and planet for the last twenty years. By using all available stewardship tools to engage portfolio companies to improve policies, processes, products, and practices, the firm will continue to promote business ecosystem change.
About the Company:
Boston Common AM is an independent, women-led, and majority women- and employee-owned investment firm activating capital toward solutions for people and the planet. An active, global equity ESG-integrated investment manager and a leader in impactful shareowner engagement since 2003, Boston Common challenges companies across industries to devote resources and innovation toward social equity and earth renewal. The firm is headquartered in Boston. The company’s investment strategies totaled $5.0 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023.
Kevin N. Hart, Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Boston Common AM
+1 617-720-5557
khart@bostoncommonasset.com