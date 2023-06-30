Adedayo Adeniji Writes a Poetic Exploration of the Nature of Christ
“Why Question Jesus” pursues an intriguing quest.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Adedayo Adeniji presents readers with a thought-provoking and poetic masterpiece, “Why Question Jesus,” sharing an intimate, introspective work as she ponders, “Ask God in human form, His Son, Jesus Christ.”
Adedayo delves into the profound questions that have puzzled humanity for centuries. Drawing inspiration from her evangelistic journey and her deep exploration of the Holy Bible, she seeks to shed light on the mysteries surrounding God's actions, Jesus' teachings, the Holy Spirit's role, and the actions of Jesus' disciples.
"Why Question Jesus" serves as a collection of poetry that emerged from Adedayo's personal encounters, the people she has met, and the spiritual insights she has gleaned from the Scriptures. Her poems are imbued with emotion, inspiration, and a genuine desire to uplift and encourage readers on their own spiritual journeys.
Adedayo's journey to discover the meaning of life led her to a Higher National Diploma in Applied Biology. However, her fascination with God, the Creator, propelled her towards a profound exploration of faith and the character of Jesus Christ. Now, through her captivating poetry, she shares her discoveries, seeking to touch hearts and inspire individuals to seek their own answers.
Adedayo's "Why Question Jesus" promises to be an enlightening and engaging read for seekers of truth, poetry enthusiasts, and individuals looking for inspiration in their spiritual journeys, available for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon and other online bookstore retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube