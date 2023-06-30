bluehawks Announces FREE IELTS Coaching for Students of Class 10 to 12 in Punjab
EINPresswire.com/ -- bluehawks, a leading provider of language training and test preparation services is delighted to announce its new initiative aimed at supporting students in Punjab by offering FREE IELTS coaching for students in classes 10 to 12. This program aims to empower students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination.
Recognizing the importance of English language proficiency in today's globalized world, bluehawks has taken this proactive step to ensure that students in Punjab have access to high-quality IELTS coaching, regardless of their financial backgrounds. By providing this opportunity, bluehawks aims to level the playing field and give every student the chance to achieve their dreams of pursuing higher education or career opportunities abroad.
The FREE IELTS coaching program offered by bluehawks will cover all four modules of the IELTS examination: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. Students will receive comprehensive guidance from experienced and highly qualified trainers who will provide personalized attention and guidance throughout the coaching process. The program will focus on improving English language skills, enhancing test-taking strategies, and familiarizing students with the format and structure of the IELTS exam.
"We are thrilled to launch this initiative and contribute to the educational development of students in Punjab," said Mr. Pushkar, CEO of bluehawks. "Our aim is to empower students with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in the IELTS examination and open doors to a world of opportunities. We believe that language should never be a barrier to education or career growth, and this program reflects our commitment to providing accessible and inclusive learning opportunities."
To participate in the FREE IELTS coaching program, students must be currently enrolled in classes 10 to 12 in Punjab. Interested students can visit the bluehawks website at https://bluehawks.in/punjab and fill out the registration form. The program has limited seats available, and candidates will be selected based on their academic achievements, motivation, and potential to benefit from the coaching.
bluehawks has always been at the forefront of providing innovative and effective language training solutions. With this initiative, the company reiterates its commitment to education and its belief in the transformative power of language proficiency. By equipping students with strong English language skills, bluehawks aims to enhance their overall academic performance and improve their chances of success in future endeavors.
About bluehawks:
bluehawks is a leading provider of language training and test preparation services. With a focus on empowering individuals with the necessary language skills to achieve their goals, bluehawks offers a wide range of programs, including IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, and more. Through its innovative teaching methodologies and experienced trainers, bluehawks has helped countless students fulfill their dreams of studying or working abroad. For more information, visit www.bluehawks.in.
