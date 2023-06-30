Optimus Information has earned the Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimus Information Inc. today announced it has earned the Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, experience, and success in planning and migrating their customer’s infrastructure and database workloads to Azure. Microsoft Partners with this specialization demonstrate expertise across Windows Server and SQL Server and across Linux and Open-Source database migration.
This level distinguishes channel partners that have met the stringent criteria around customer success and staff development and training, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices earning them this Azure specialization.
Increasingly more companies seek to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver. The end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2, SQL Server 2008 R2, and the upcoming end-of-support for Windows Server 2012 R2 and SQL Server 2012 R2 in October 2023 will continue to increase the demand to find partners with skills to assess, plan and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.
Pankaj Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner at Optimus said, “We are proud to have achieved this advanced specialization in Infrastructure and Database Migration. This certification is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional cloud solutions to meet the growing needs of our clients. With this specialization, we are even better equipped to help Canadian companies accelerate their digital transformation, enhance their agility, and achieve unparalleled operational efficiencies."
Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft added, “The Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to planning and migrating their customers’ infrastructure and database workloads to Microsoft Azure. Partners expertise across Windows Server, SQL Server and across Linux & Open-source database migration to Microsoft Azure applies. Optimus Information Inc. clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”
With this latest accomplishment, we continue to build deep technical expertise in the delivery of Azure-based solutions to our customers. This is our second Advanced Specialization, the first one is in Modernization of Web Applications with Microsoft Azure. In addition, we are also a designated solution partner for Microsoft for Infrastructure, Digital and App Innovation, and Data & AI.
To learn more about Optimus cloud services and how we can work together in transforming your business, please visit optimusinfo.com
About Optimus Information Inc.
Optimus Information is a premier Microsoft Cloud Partner offering a comprehensive suite of cloud solutions and services to businesses across Canada and US. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a client-centric approach, Optimus delivers innovative and tailored cloud solutions that drive digital transformation, enhance productivity, and empower organizations to achieve their strategic goals.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shana Korotash
