U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Program

June 30, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes responded to the United States Supreme Court ruling blocking his plan for more than $400 billion in student loan forgiveness. Attorney General Reyes led a multi-state amicus brief arguing the program is unlawful.

Attorney General Reyes said: “Today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court is a welcome victory for common sense and the Constitution. I thank the other states for joining Utah’s lead on this critical law and policy issue.  

“The idea of forgiving school loans for a select group of college borrowers is unfair and offensive to the countless Americans who avoided loans or who have repaid their own school loans, often at great personal sacrifice and hardship.

“The only thing worse than the absurdity of the loan forgiveness program is the illegality of it. By law, any program that cancels $400 billion of outstanding loans is not something the executive branch can decide on its own. No president, whether Republican or Democrat, may take more authority upon himself than the Constitution bestows.”

