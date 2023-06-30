DYU Showcases Innovative Electric Bike Range at EUROBIKE 2023, Secures Major Wholesale Deals
EINPresswire.com/ -- DYU, a prominent manufacturer of electric bikes, garnered significant attention at the prestigious EUROBIKE exhibition held at Messe Frankfurt from June 21 to June 25. The company's groundbreaking product lineup captivated attendees and resulted in substantial sales commitments from enthusiastic buyers.
Taking center stage at the DYU booth were the brand's premium electric bikes, including the renowned DYU D3F. This compact 14-inch model has gained popularity over the last five years, thanks to its efficient 10 AH battery and space-saving design. Another highlight was the robust DYU King750, a mountain-capable electric bike featuring a 26-inch wheelbase, a powerful 750W motor, a removable 20 AH battery, and a sturdy weight of 44 kg.
DYU also introduced the FF500 and T1 models, showcasing their exceptional design and urban commuting capabilities. The FF500, a 20-inch foldable bike with a remarkable speed of 32KM/H, boasts a 48V 500W motor and a 14 AH battery, providing outstanding power and convenience. Similarly, the T1, another 20-inch foldable bike with a speed of 25KM/H and a 36V 250W motor, caters to urban commuters seeking portability and efficiency.
EUROBIKE, renowned as the central platform for the bike and future mobility industry, once again brought together manufacturers, buyers, and enthusiasts. This influential event has been instrumental in transforming the energy and transport sector, spurring social change, and establishing new benchmarks in areas such as Sport, Leisure, Health, and Mobility. Attendees at the exhibition had the opportunity to explore a wide range of companies showcasing the latest e-bikes, e-bike gear, and cutting-edge transportation solutions.
The DYU booth attracted substantial attention, with numerous visitors expressing keen interest in the company's product range. According to Rosy, a sales representative at the booth, several visitors committed to substantial wholesale orders with DYU. "The factory will be operating at full capacity for at least three months, working day and night to fulfill these orders," she remarked.
The resounding success at EUROBIKE underscores DYU's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. As the company continues to expand its product range and refine its designs, the future holds immense promise for DYU. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers, partners, and the EUROBIKE exhibition for their unwavering support. DYU remains excited to push the boundaries of what's possible in the electric bike industry.
