Delos Staffing Celebrates a Milestone: Three Years of Excellence in Connecting Candidates with Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delos Staffing, a premier staffing agency specializing in IT, clinical staffing, and executive placements, is elated to announce its 3rd anniversary. Led by the dynamic Chris Schwenk, Delos Staffing has been a catalyst for change and growth in the staffing industry.
In 2008, Chris Schwenk, a visionary with a zest for tackling challenges, first ventured into the world of staffing and networking. Chris’s journey began during the turmoil of the 2008 financial collapse. With no experience but an indomitable spirit, he embarked on what he refers to as a "trial by fire." Over the years, his innovative approach and unwavering commitment have made him a trailblazer in connecting talented candidates with the right companies.
With over a decade of experience, his next move made sense. In 2020, he launched Delos Staffing - a staffing company focused on matching the perfect candidate to the perfect company.
Commenting on this remarkable milestone, Chris Schwenk, Founder and CEO of Delos Staffing, said, “Celebrating 3 years is a testament to the relationships we have built and the lives we have impacted. I am incredibly proud of what Delos Staffing has accomplished and even more excited about our promising future as the company continues to thrive.”
Delos Staffing has carved a niche in the staffing industry by focusing not just on placements but also on creating opportunities and coaching candidates. Through its personalized approach, the company ensures that candidates are not just placed in jobs, but are also guided towards realizing their full potential. Likewise, Deloss Staffing is an indispensable ally to companies seeking talent that is perfectly aligned with their needs and culture.
As part of the 3rd-anniversary celebrations, Deloss Staffing is initiating a series of webinars and workshops aimed at empowering job seekers. These events will cover various topics such as resume building, interview skills, and the latest industry trends.
About Deloss Staffing:
Deloss Staffing is a Miami-based staffing agency that specializes in IT staffing, clinical staffing, and executive placements. With a focus on building lasting relationships, Deloss Staffing prides itself on connecting candidates with companies, ensuring mutual success and growth. Through personalized coaching and a deep understanding of the industry, Deloss Staffing stands out as a leader in the staffing world.
For more information or to participate in the upcoming webinars and workshops, please visit the Deloss Staffing website or contact the Deloss Staffing team.
Chris Schwenk
In 2008, Chris Schwenk, a visionary with a zest for tackling challenges, first ventured into the world of staffing and networking. Chris’s journey began during the turmoil of the 2008 financial collapse. With no experience but an indomitable spirit, he embarked on what he refers to as a "trial by fire." Over the years, his innovative approach and unwavering commitment have made him a trailblazer in connecting talented candidates with the right companies.
With over a decade of experience, his next move made sense. In 2020, he launched Delos Staffing - a staffing company focused on matching the perfect candidate to the perfect company.
Commenting on this remarkable milestone, Chris Schwenk, Founder and CEO of Delos Staffing, said, “Celebrating 3 years is a testament to the relationships we have built and the lives we have impacted. I am incredibly proud of what Delos Staffing has accomplished and even more excited about our promising future as the company continues to thrive.”
Delos Staffing has carved a niche in the staffing industry by focusing not just on placements but also on creating opportunities and coaching candidates. Through its personalized approach, the company ensures that candidates are not just placed in jobs, but are also guided towards realizing their full potential. Likewise, Deloss Staffing is an indispensable ally to companies seeking talent that is perfectly aligned with their needs and culture.
As part of the 3rd-anniversary celebrations, Deloss Staffing is initiating a series of webinars and workshops aimed at empowering job seekers. These events will cover various topics such as resume building, interview skills, and the latest industry trends.
About Deloss Staffing:
Deloss Staffing is a Miami-based staffing agency that specializes in IT staffing, clinical staffing, and executive placements. With a focus on building lasting relationships, Deloss Staffing prides itself on connecting candidates with companies, ensuring mutual success and growth. Through personalized coaching and a deep understanding of the industry, Deloss Staffing stands out as a leader in the staffing world.
For more information or to participate in the upcoming webinars and workshops, please visit the Deloss Staffing website or contact the Deloss Staffing team.
Chris Schwenk
Delos Staffing
cschwenk@delosstaffing.com