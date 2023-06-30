FRIDGGI Launches Innovative Alarms with Delay Functions to Notify if a Door is Left Open
FRIDGGI alarms are essential gadgets for people looking for that extra level of peace of mind when it comes to keeping doors closed.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FRIDGGI, a home security solutions provider, is proud to announce the release of their new products, the "3in1 Alarm" and the "Fridge Door Alarm". These cutting-edge door alarms offer adjustable delays and volume levels, revolutionizing how we protect our homes.
The FRIDGGI 3in1 Alarm with Delay is designed to provide a comprehensive solution for various security needs. With five adjustable delays ranging from 0 seconds to 60 seconds, and six volume levels, users can customize their alarm settings to suit their preferences and specific requirements.
With two distinct tones available, users can select the gentle chime for effective yet non-intrusive alerts or opt for the loud siren in noisy environments or as a door security alarm. The chime offers three levels of volume (80 dB, 90 dB, or 100 dB), while the siren provides three levels of volume (90 dB, 100 dB, or 120 dB), catering to various situations and preferences.
The FRIDGGI Fridge Door Alarm offers gentle but audible chime alerts that occur multiple times when the doors are either open or left ajar. It also features four sound modes, including a Loud Mode that emits a 110-decibel siren every four minutes for twenty seconds each time.
Unlike normal door alarms available on the market, FRIDGGI Alarms offers gentle and audible chime alerts. These alerts occur multiple times when the doors are either open or left ajar; People looking for that extra level of peace of mind when it comes to keeping foods fresh and safe within the home fridge, then FRIDGGI may be the right solution.
Many customers have praised the practicality and versatility of FRIDGGI Alarms and have been able to avoid leaving their doors open accidentally since adopting these gadgets. Additionally, since it is easy to install with double sided adhesives, it is an excellent choice for consumers who may not be tech-savvy.
S.Tiffany
FRIDGGI
+1 854-777-6158
support@fridggi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other