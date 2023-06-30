SYDNEY BRETT of Lido Beach, NY is Crowned as the International United Miss South New York

Sydney is passionate about helping others and is the founder of a non-profit 501C3, Stronger Than You Think.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney Brett of Lido Beach, New York is Crowned as the International United Miss South New York. Sydney Brett was crowned the International United Miss South New York on September 25, 2022 and will represent our State at the International pageant in July 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Sydney is a proud New Yorker as she was born and raised in Long Island, New York.Sydney is a graduate of High Point University and currently working in fashion pr and marketing at Jovani Fashions in New York City. Sydney is passionate about helping others and is the founder of a non-profit 501C3, Stronger Than You Think. Sydney started her non-profit organization in 2017, as a result of being a victim of both physical and verbal bullying, in elementary school. Sydney wanted to take a negative experience and turn it into a positive and help children. The organizations mission aims to equip kids with the tools they need to be confident in who they are. While teaching kindness to themselves and others in their communities. For more information about Stronger Than You Think, https://strongerthanyouthink.us/ Sydney is a author of A Day In My Shoes, a children's book teaching empathy and kindness. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C2S6QDW7 International United Miss is a scholarship-style pageant system dedicated to the girls and women who represent it. They pride themselves in recognizing the incredible accomplishments of their Queens and competitors, achieved both on and off the pageant stage. The experienced directors (who together have over 35 years of dedication to the pageant community) along with their staff have worked diligently to create a pageant organization focused on the competition aspects that really work the best and that delegates enjoy the most. Beauty is not only on the outside, but the inside as well which is why they have based their system around the aspects of personal judges' interview, community service and involvement, as well as poise and personality during on stage competitions.Let's all wish Sydney Brett the best as she competes at the international competition July 9 – 15, 2023.For more information, please contact Sydney Brett, Sydneybrett20@yahoo.com