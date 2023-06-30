AFD Petroleum: the perfect mix between efficiency, innovation and customers friendliness
AFD Petroleum operates as an independent provider of bulk fuels, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems to businesses located in Western Canada and AlaskaEDMONTON, CANADA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AFD Petroleum operates as an independent provider of bulk fuels, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems to businesses located in Western Canada and Alaska. Established in 1989, the company is dedicated to delivering top-notch equipment and services within the industry. It distinguishes itself through its extensive expertise and the diverse solutions it offers to its broad customer base.
Regarding its values, AFD Petroleum's employees are deeply committed to providing unparalleled support, surpassing the standards set by the industry. They are enthusiastic about collaborating with customers to ensure the seamless operation of their homes or businesses. In fact, AFD Petroleum's primary commitment is to prevent their customers from ever running out of fuel. To fulfill this pledge, the company employs highly skilled personnel and sources its supplies from various trusted suppliers.
Emphasizing the importance of fuel quality, AFD Petroleum takes great pride in delivering premium products to prairie farmers and farmers in general. By meeting the highest standards, their products enable farmers to maximize their farm's productivity and optimize yields throughout the year.
Furthermore, AFD Petroleum has made a strategic investment in technology, ensuring efficient delivery systems, on-site fuel and oil storage systems, precise online satellite tank level monitoring, and round-the-clock toll-free technical and service support. Despite their commitment to technological advancement, the company remains mindful of the economic concerns of its customers, guaranteeing affordable prices.
