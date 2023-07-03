Total Secure Technology Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of MSPs Worldwide

Total Secure Technology is an MSP501 2023 Winner

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Secure Technology has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Total Secure Technology to the 2023 MSP 501.

"Being named 'Best in Class' as a managed IT service and cybersecurity provider is an accomplishment I am proud of," said Jon Cooper, CEO of Total Secure Technology. "Of course, you're only as good as your team--so my hat is off to them as well for all their diligence in providing best in class managed IT support and cybersecurity services for our clients."

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

“The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The MSP 501 ranking doesn’t award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”

The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drive Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

Background

The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Total Secure Technology

Total Secure Technology has been providing IT services to small to medium-sized businesses since 1999. In that time, they have:

• Helped over 1,000 businesses protect their IT infrastructure from cyberattacks.

• Migrated over 1,000 businesses to the cloud.

• Implemented over 1,000 disaster recovery plans.

• Provided over 1,000 businesses with managed IT support.

They are a certified Microsoft Partner and a Cisco Gold Partner, and offer a wide range of IT services, including:

• Managed IT security

• Managed IT support

• Data backup and disaster recovery

• IT consulting

• Cloud computing

• IT hardware and software sales

Total Secure Technology is committed to providing their clients with the best possible IT experience, and they are constantly evolving their offerings to meet the changing needs of businesses. If you are a small business, they can protect your IT infrastructure and keep your business running smoothly.

