Clayton Giles Welcomed Into TDEC's Green Star Partnership

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today welcomed off-site homebuilding facility Clayton Giles of New Tazewell as the newest member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership.

“We are proud to have Clayton Giles as our newest Tennessee Green Star Partnership member,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “The business is environmentally responsible and is setting an example for others. It is very worthy of this recognition.”

The Tennessee Green Star Partnership is an environmental leadership program that recognizes manufacturers across the state committed to sustainability and exhibiting continuous improvement in their operations. Clayton Giles is part of Clayton Manufacturing Group, an integrated homebuilding and supply company committed to driving change through sustainable building practices. Clayton Giles is an ISO 14001: 2015-certified homebuilding facility, with a focus on increasing recycling while decreasing waste and water consumption.

In the seven years since becoming certified, the facility has reduced the amount of waste generated per home built by 77 percent. Between 2020 and 2022, Clayton Giles experienced a 200 percent increase in recycled materials, diverting 1,395 tons of landfill waste in 2022 through recycling efforts. The facility also decreased water consumption by 283,000 gallons, representing a 35 percent reduction in 2022.

“We are excited to be recognized as a Green Star Partner for our commitment to sustainable homebuilding practices,” said Lisa Lujan, manager of Environmental, Health and Safety at Clayton Giles. “Clayton Giles team members are at the heart of this recognition, as their commitment contributes to our recycling and waste diversion outcomes and directly reflects Clayton’s value to drive change by setting the standard for sustainability.”

To become a Tennessee Green Star Partnership member, a manufacturer must be ISO® 14001 certified or operate under an environmental management system conforming to ISO® 14001, a voluntary environmental management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization. They also must have a minimum of three years of exceptional environmental compliance with TDEC.

For more information about TDEC’s Green Star Partnership program, visit this site.