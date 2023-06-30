Saudi Arabia Microfinance Market to Generate $1.68 Billion by 2023 | Shift From Traditional Lending to Microfinance

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia microfinance market garnered $0.68 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.68 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the Saudi Arabia microfinance market based on provider and end user. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on provider, the banks segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the Saudi Arabia microfinance market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the micro finance institute (MFI) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the small enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the Saudi Arabia microfinance market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the solo entrepreneurs or self-employed segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players of the Saudi Arabia microfinance market analyzed in the research include Alinma bank, Al Rajhi bank, ANB, Bank Albilad, Banque Saudi Fransi, Gojo & Company, Inc., Kiva, Riyad Bank, SABB, Saudi Arabia, SNB. These players have adopted product development and product launch as their key development strategies in the aircraft engine industry. Moreover, collaborations and acquisitions are expected to enable leading players to enhance their product portfolios and expand into different regions.

Key Market Segments

By Provider

Banks

Micro Finance Institute (MFI)

NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions)

Others

By End-User

Small Enterprises

Micro Enterprises

Solo Entrepreneurs or Self-Employed

