06/29/2023

Fire Up the Grill for the 4th of July

Choose CT Grown for Holiday Celebrations

(HARTFORD, CT) –For those planning a barbecue, cookout, or other festivities to enjoy over the holiday celebrating our nation’s independence, choose CT Grown products to put on the grill. Connecticut’s farm stands and farmers’ markets have selections of beef, pork, chicken, bison, and lamb available in a variety of cuts from hot dogs and hamburgers to steaks and ribs. If you prefer the daily catch from the Long Island Sound, oysters and clams are the top pick. Fresh from the fields you will find squash, peppers, tomatoes, raspberries, blueberries, flowers, and the earliest varieties of sweet corn being picked daily. Find a location near you at CTgrown.org to stock up.

“Connecticut’s farmers provide endless options of fresh, locally grown products from the ground to the Sound – a key component in establishing our state’s independence in the food supply chain,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “In fact, Connecticut was known as the “Provisions State” for the contributions made by farmers during the Revolutionary War to feed General George Washington’s Continental Army. As you prepare to celebrate our freedoms over the Fourth of July, try to choose CT Grown as your way of life.”

If you are hosting guests from out of state, make plans to attend an on-farm event or activity – from pick-your-own berries and hay wagon rides to ice cream stands and entertainment at farm wineries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Or head to a farmers’ market to meet multiple farmers to stock your kitchen. Connecticut has nearly 100 farmers’ markets open throughout the state on various days of the week, offering an easy and accessible way to find CT Grown products from a wide array of producers.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

