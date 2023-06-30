Submit Release
Recreational harvest of red porgy closes in Atlantic state and federal waters on July 1

The recreational harvest of red porgy in Atlantic state and federal waters closes July 1 and will remain closed through April 30, 2024.

Earlier this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved regulation changes to red porgy that included reducing the bag limit from three to one fish per person/day and establishing an open season of May-June. These rules are consistent with recently approved changes in adjacent federal waters to help rebuild the Atlantic red porgy stock, which is overfished and undergoing overfishing.

For current recreational red porgy regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Red Porgy.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.

