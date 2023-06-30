Iowa Supreme Court Adjudicative Term to End June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023, is the last day of the 2022-2023 Iowa Supreme Court adjudicative term. During the term, 96 cases were submitted to the court. All the cases submitted to the court are complete, and the opinions are available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/ .

Oral argument videos, case briefs, attorney names, and the Iowa Court of Appeals decisions from further review cases can be found on the Iowa Judicial Branch website by searching for the case name or number using the site’s search function on the home page at https://www.iowacourts.gov .

The supreme court will begin its administrative term July 3, 2023. The court may schedule oral arguments for attorney ethics cases during the administrative term if necessary. Scheduled cases will be posted on the judicial branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/ .

The court will continue to consider and dispose of applications for further review during the administrative term. The 2023-2024 adjudicative term begins September 1, 2023.

During the administrative term, the supreme court will focus on the operations of the judicial branch. The supreme court also regulates the practice of law in Iowa through its authority to admit persons to practice as attorneys in the courts of Iowa, to prescribe rules to supervise attorney conduct, and to discipline attorneys. It is the court’s responsibility to approve rules of procedure and practice used throughout the state courts in Iowa. The court also has supervisory control over the judicial branch and over all judicial officers and court employees.