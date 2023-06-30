Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Education Decisions

Friday, June 30, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court released two opinions this week that impact college admissions and student loans.

“Education is the great equalizer. It’s what helps everyone achieve the American dream. But in two separate decisions this week, the U.S. Supreme Court has made it harder for young people to bring that dream to life. With crippling student debt and without affirmative action, minority students and those from working families will have to work even harder to catch up to their peers from more privileged backgrounds. Our nation represents the promise of opportunity for all; that promise has been tarnished this week. I will keep fighting for an America that delivers on its ideals.”

