Apanemi: Mykonos Theoxenia's newest restaurant by Jerome Serres and Yiannis Baxevanis

One of the most notable gastronomical arrivals in Greece this summer, Apanemi is set to become the newest hot spot in Mykonos.

Apanemi. A haven from the winds and a brand-new culinary destination laden with intriguing tastes that do justice to the mythical allure of Mykonos Theoxenia. Just steps away from the iconic windmills, this new restaurant, which is open to external guests, fuses Greek cuisine with fresh Mykonean ingredients and a French sensibility.

The passion for the island and its local produce has been the driving force behind Apanemi's philosophy. After all, it is the culmination of a deep, twenty-year friendship linking two superstar chefs: Yiannis Baxevanis and Jerome Serres. "We have been partners and friends for many years. Both raised in different culinary schools – I'm a faithful follower of Greek cooking traditions and a fanatic of local products, whereas Jerome has grown up in the kitchens of Michelin-starred French restaurants and trained in classic French culinary techniques," points out Yiannis Baxevanis. The depth of the friendship that unites the two chefs and their enthusiasm for their collaboration with Theoxenia played a pivotal role in the creation of the menu for this sophisticated new restaurant. "We combined our strengths, and the result was a culinary offering based on local produce. We even have a local farmer who cultivates vegetables exclusively for Apanemi. Accompanying us on this exciting venture is our highly capable cook and colleague, Antonia Konomi. A good friend and an important companion for the last twenty years, she adds her own touch and care to our entire menu."

The chefs have prepared three degustation menus, including one vegan menu, anticipating the needs of every visitor. The very best the land has to offer graces the plates at Apanemi. "In our degustation menus, I must highlight the welcome dish, laid on prickly pear leaves, the fruit that defines the landscape of Mykonos. Here, we use it in the form of sorbet, with sea salt. I particularly love the lobster with asparagus, hibiscus sauce, and roe sorbet with caviar. And to the lamb with roasted eggplant puree and almond, a quintessentially Middle Eastern dish, Jerome adds andouille and apricot, a Southern French twist. All dishes are crafted with much love, and of course, the menu would not be complete without the traditional dessert of the island: We have the best almond sweets on Mykonos."

At Apanemi, the stellar union of the two chefs perfectly aligns with the historic hotel's continuing ambition to leave its mark on the summer scene by hosting the international jet set. As Sakis Spyrou, the general manager of Louis Hotels Greece, points out, "The new restaurant absolutely epitomizes our group's focus on luxury tourism. By merging the talents of two top chefs, it presents a fresh take on fine dining with a distinctive character. This strategic collaboration fully embodies the spirit of Louis Hotels' Exclusive Collection's aim to offer unique hospitality experiences in premier destinations. Our goal is to make Apanemi the ultimate destination for indefatigable pursuers of the most sophisticated tastes."

Mykonos Theoxenia, a member of Design Hotels: The rebirth of a Cycladic legend

Following a design overhaul last summer, Theoxenia is a marvel of unique architecture, harmoniously integrated into the island landscape. The resort was constructed in 1960, with the design conceived by the legendary architect Aris Konstantinidis. Further underscoring its cultural significance, the Ministry of Culture has designated the area where the hotel is located, at the very heart of the island, a UNESCO cultural heritage site.

Uniquely positioned with views of the iconic windmills, Theoxenia’s design revival was conducted with an unswerving commitment to preserving its unique identity. Vois Architects and interior designers Cosmoanima undertook this ambitious project, meticulously attending to the nuances that create a distinctive experience for guests.

The exteriors and interiors of Theoxenia engage in a playful interaction with light and, despite their clear linearity, envelop visitors in a warm embrace. The delicately crafted furniture, most of it bespoke, blends harmoniously with the quintessential Mykonian white. Comprised of 49 elegant rooms, the hotel includes four signature suites complete with private pools and terraces, and eight deluxe suites. Beyond the renovated spa offering a rich variety of alternative therapies for physical and mental rejuvenation, the hotel stands out with its specially designed Mindful Week Experiences. These wellness programs, incorporating yoga, reiki, and sound therapy, are conducted by specialized therapists, providing guests with an immersive retreat experience.

Theoxenia offers an elegant blend of preserving history while embracing modern luxury, encapsulating an unforgettable hospitality experience within its time-honoured walls.

About Louis Hotels

A member of the Louis Group, Louis Hotels is one of the leading hotel chains in the Southeast Mediterranean. Boasting over 80 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, Louis Hotels operates 24 hotels and resorts catering to a variety of holiday experiences across Cyprus and the Greek islands. This established presence and deep understanding of the region's cultural and gastronomic landscape offer an incomparable vacation experience for guests.