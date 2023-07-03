Augnito speech recognition extends accessibility across UK healthcare with new channel and integration partners
Scribetech has been expanding its ecosystem of Augnito partnerships and integrations to empower healthcare professionals with a more efficient way of working.
We know that when access to technology is simplified from the ground up even small increases in performance turn into huge savings that can be repurposed into making HC professionals more efficient."LONDON, UK, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Shiraz Austin, MD at Scribetech (UK) Ltd and Co-Founder of Augnito
Efficient clinical speech/voice-to-text digital dictation technology has the potential to improve clinical workflows, reduce delayed patient journeys and enable better informed outcomes. Such technology is only as effective as it is accessible, easy to adopt, easy to integrate, and easy to use.
To this end Scribetech (UK) Ltd, co-creator of Augnito, has invested in a new ecosystem of distributors, value added resellers and integration partners to help bring its AI-powered speech recognition technology to more users across the UK, starting with the new channel’s customers.
In the past three months, companies have been onboarded as distributors for Augnito Spectra – a cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that supports any English accent, out of the box. This recent UK activity follows successful agreements with resellers in the last quarter. In addition, integration partners including Aptvision, OpenRad and Intelerad have recently integrated Augnito Voice Services into their own radiology reporting platforms, bringing higher levels of accuracy and the time-saving advantage of speech to the systems their respective medical customers already use.
This recent success aligns with Augnito’s sales and development team’s core strategy, reflecting not only a strong 2-year track record in delivering measurable savings and benefits to healthcare, but also reiterating the premier service-oriented heritage it carries from its co-developer’s solution support to the NHS in the last two decades.
More than 12,000 doctors across 355 hospitals and 24 partners in UK, USA, Canada, India, the Middle East and APAC, have signed up to Augnito in just 24 months. They are joined by 1500 radiologists and a growing number of consultants at various NHS Trusts. “Everything comes back to the mission we set out when we launched Augnito in the UK in late 2021,” stated Shiraz Austin, Managing Director at Scribetech (UK) Ltd and Co-Founder of Augnito.
“We know that when access to technology is simplified from the ground up, even small increases in performance turn into huge savings. Those savings can be repurposed into what matters most – making healthcare professionals efficient at delivering exceptional care and improving patient outcomes.”
Interoperability and integration are both key to this important goal. Through Augnito Voice Services and a flexible API/SDK, healthcare technology providers can integrate speech recognition into their own platforms in a matter of weeks. To date, Cimar UK, Hexarad, Fujifilm UK Medical Systems and Magentus have all integrated Augnito technology into their radiology systems, enabling efficient workflows for their customers with more accurate diagnostic reporting.
Augnito Spectra gives users constant access to accurate speech recognition and live data input on any device running either Windows or MAC operating systems. This data is then routed securely to clinical systems including PACS and EPRs. Augnito’s ability to fit into existing clinical workflows makes user adoption easier and effective. It reduces both workload management and costs, as well as changing the way providers deploy new technology – ground up vs. top down.
Austin added: “Through our best-in-breed partnerships, we’re introducing real product flexibility and agility to assist medical health professionals in providing better patient journeys. We’ve been proactive in creating more ways to use Augnito, helping us align to the NHS plan for digital transformation and ensure new technology is integrated in a way that will naturally drive user adoption.”
For IT and technology providers in healthcare, Augnito Spectra carries a compelling (up to) 30% profit margin on every UK licence the partner sells. It is designed to be easy and fast to deploy and looks to complement partners’ existing product portfolios and service offerings. For partners’ users, Augnito Spectra provides simpler and more accurate clinical data input into all major EPR systems.
Austin concluded: “We’ve seen significant demand from resellers because the demand is there across healthcare. Inefficiencies and reporting bottlenecks are costing millions of pounds in Delayed Transfer of Care (DTOC) and bed costs as well as the ever growing patient waiting lists. And with rising demand and intense workloads, everyone inside a Trust knows something needs to change. The healthcare user benefits and the time and financial savings are significant from day one. In fact the cost of Augnito per day is less than a takeaway coffee.”
About Augnito and Scribetech
Augnito is a secure, cloud-based, AI-driven clinical speech recognition product suite. It offers fast, easy ways to capture live clinical data on any device with 99% accuracy, support for multiple medical specialities, and no need for voice profile training. Augnito brings seamless speech recognition to daily workflows and third-party clinical systems, turning medical information into clinical documentation and making healthcare intelligence securely accessible everywhere.
Augnito was co-developed by Scribetech, a clinical voice solutions innovator, fusing 20 years of transcription and digital dictation services to the NHS, speech-to-text, and clinical coding solutions for the healthcare sector, and its own speech recognition engine with advanced voice AI technology.
Visit www.scribetech.co.uk/ for more details.
