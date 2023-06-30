Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,941 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Announces Appointments to Key Boards & Commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced appointees to a series of key state boards and commissions.

“I’m pleased to appoint these highly-qualified individuals who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Gov. Lee. “The success of our state depends on the engagement of Tennesseans, and I look forward to their service.”

Appointees will fill a variety of roles to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions continue conducting the state’s business at the highest level. The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

East Tennessee State University Board of Trusteessubject to legislative confirmation

Tony Treadway, Trustee

Emergency Medical Services Board

Jeffrey Bagwell, Member

Tim Bell, Member

David Blevins, Member

Jeanie Diden, Member

Steve Hamby, Member

William Drew Hooker, Member

Jared McKinney, Member

Greg Miller, Member

Shannon Lynn Morphis, Member

Glenda Joyce Noles, Member

Stacy Prater, Member

Jason Tunstall, Member

Chris Wheat, Member

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board

Tony Giarratana, Member

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Member

Public Charter School Commissionsubject to legislative confirmation

Tom Griscom, East Tennessee

Chris Richards, West Tennessee

Lauren Smith, Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Public Utility Commissionsubject to legislative confirmation

Herbert Hilliard, Chair

Tennessee State Board of Educationsubject to legislative confirmation

Krissi McInturff, 1st Congressional District

University of Tennessee Health Science Center Advisory Board subject to legislative confirmation

Michael Ugwueke, Member

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee Announces Appointments to Key Boards & Commissions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more