Black, Latino, AAPI Caucuses Issue Joint Statement on Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling

Trenton – The members of the New Jersey Legislative Latino, Black and Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucuses issued the following statement on the Supreme Court decision that rolls back race-based Affirmative Action measures at American universities:

“Once again, the U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a shattering blow to our democracy with a recent decision that strikes down decades of legal precedent. Laws are enacted to help right a wrong, provide direction to ensure we move society toward equality and justice, protect citizens and give, regardless of race or heritage, access to opportunities once closed off to them.

“This is not only just a setback for the country’s higher education institutions. Corporate diversity programs promoting equity are also at risk. The systemic unequal treatment and discrimination people of color experienced in corporate America was brought to light through the discussions taking place around affirmative action and businesses had to find a solution to answering the call for diversity.

“Racial inequalities still persist and pervade our educational and business spaces. We cannot simply turn a blind eye and pretend they will go away. Diversity, equity and inclusion programs make access to higher education possible for everyone. Preserving and protecting DEI programs and ensuring access for all people of color remains a steadfast priority for our caucuses. We did not come this far to turn the clocks back now.”

