Author Shirley Howard Teaches Her Readers What Everyday Looks Like with Jesus

“God is with us at all times. And there is nothing that can separate us from His love for us.” — Shirley Howard, author of Every Day with Jesus Devotional

Shirley Howard urges us to always obey God as a way to show our love for God, and she reminds us that God forgives us when we don't obey Him properly. Obedience to God's will cultivates in us the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control," writes Leah Shepherd of Pacific Book Review on Shirley Howard's " Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You .""Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You" is a journal that may be used daily as a morning, midday, or evening pick-me-up to provide spiritual insight for your quiet time with the Lord. Through this, Shirley aims to first, help readers develop an intimate relationship with God, as well as inspire those who already know Him to become even closer to the Lord and second, to obey the Lord who said: "What I have invested in you, invest in others."Already active in the local and district Christian education in Ohio, Shirley is now expanding her pastoral works in the literary scene. Not long after the release of her books, it has already received praise from the author's friends as well as casual readers. Erica Wade in particular shares, "This journal helped me cope with everyday life. The daily scriptures and prayers inspired me to stay positive when I was going through difficult times. The poems were inspirational and refreshing; I sensed God's presence. God's blessing is within this journal and you can feel every word as you read and meditate."Shirley Howard is a clinical pastoral counselor, an experienced Bible teacher, and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She's always been passionate about encouraging people through prayer and inspirational study of the Holy Bible. She has taught numerous Bible classes, conducted workshops on prayer, and taught on various topics pertaining to spiritual growth and development for wholesome Christian living. She resides in Lorain, Ohio, with her husband, Gerald.