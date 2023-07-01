Mansfield Man Reaches Career High

MANSFIELD, MA, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Kiernan IV, CPFA, a lifelong resident of Mansfield Massachusetts, has recently become an owner of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. a 49-year-old firm whose home base is in Westborough MA.

Edward and his wife, Mary Ann, have 4 children and spend their time in Mansfield sports and school activities.

Edward has been an associate at Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. for 21 years and recently became one of the five owners.

“Ed has been a big part of the growth of our firm over the years and we are happy to have him on the ownership side as well.” Said founder Paul J. Mauro CLU, ChFC® & President of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc is both an investment firm and a financial advice firm with roots going back to 1974.

Paul and Linda Mauro of Bolton MA began the firm, and it has grown to over 1 billion dollars in assets.

Ed has been very effective in helping clients of all walks of life achieve their financial goals from the basics of saving and investing, managing IRA and 401K’s as well as advanced wealth management with trusts and tax planning.

Ed graduated from Mansfield Highschool in 1995 and obtained his certified fiduciary designation (CPFA) in 2020 and manages the accounts of numerous 401K participants as well as individual investors.

“Mansfield is the town I grew up in and this is where I wanted to raise my family. Mary and I are involved in not only sports, but also fundraising for school lunch programs. I have been associated since 2002 with Paul and Linda Mauro and this is the next step of my career in finance. I am proud to step into the leadership role and guide the firm to the next 49 years of growth and service to the community.”

Ed is now a member of the management team that has offices from Bangor Maine to Florida and representatives up and down the east coast to serve their clients. Ed often sees clients at the office Legacy maintains on Forbes Road in Mansfield as well as all over the country.

If you happen to run into Ed and his family be sure to congratulate them on this achievement.

To speak to Ed Kiernan personally, contact Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. At 800-427-9781.

For career opportunities contact Cathy Portanova, at 800-427-9781 or by email cportanova@LFSadvisors.com

1500 West Park Drive – Suite 100 – Westborough, MA 01581 - Phone: 800-427-9784 – Fax 508-366-1711

Securities and Advisory Services offered through SagePoint Financial, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC Registered Investment Advisors. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. is not affiliated with SagePoint Financial, Inc.