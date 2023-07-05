Author Shirley Howard Invites Spending Time with the Lord

“Spending time every day with Jesus was the only way that I would be sustained emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.” — Shirley Howard

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Shirley Howard, a published author, poet, and ordained minister releases " Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You ," a daily devotional born out of her desire to offer spiritual encouragement to family members, friends, and readers who all encounter life's challenges, ranging from everyday struggles to extreme difficulties."Going through a personal ordeal myself, I relied on the Word of God, prayer, and meditation," Shirley shares. "In the process, I learned firsthand that spending time every day with Jesus was the only way that I would be sustained emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Through this experience, I have discovered that God truly loves and cares deeply for each person."Since its release, the book has received praise from Shirley's friends and casual readers. Virginia Hall particularly writes, "I love to start my day with my mind on the Lord. Reading this daily journal has helped me realize God's presence when you dive into His Word. Opening your heart and mind, letting God's Word guide and keep you. You can see a brighter future and forgiveness for your past. No way His word will leave you void."Phil Bolos, an Amazon customer also left a positive review, "The book offers many Bible verses that can be used to help offer guidance or help to calm a person when times are tough. There are also spaces to journal and write about the events that are taking place in your life. This offers the chance at self-reflection and an opportunity to see a path that may not have been visible before. There are also prayers that can be read which will help to bring a person closer to understanding and closer to God.