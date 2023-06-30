Vacancy Announcement (Contract)
The Ministry of Health has announced vacancies on contract in the following categories through Zhiyog Recruitment System. The interested candidates meeting the qualification criteria are requested to apply through jobs.rcsc.gov.bt against relevant vacancies.
|Sl NO
|Category
|No. of slots
|Remarks
|1
|GDMO
|6
|2
|Clinical Nurse
|30
|3
|Staff Nurse
|100
|4
|Health Assistant
|25
|5
|Emergency Medical Responder
|23
|6
|Dental Hygienist
|5
|7
|Dental Technician
|5
|8
|ENT Technician
|6
|9
|Laboratory Technician
|15
|10
|Ophthalmic Technician
|8
|11
|Ortho Technician
|5
|12
|OT Technician
|5
|13
|Pharmacy Technician
|16
|14
|Physiotherapy Technician
|6
|15
|Radiographer
|10
|16
|Laboratory Officer
|2
|With B.Sc. Microbilogy and B.Sc Chemistry Background