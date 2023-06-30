Submit Release
Vacancy Announcement (Contract)

The Ministry of Health has announced vacancies on contract in the following categories through Zhiyog Recruitment System. The interested candidates meeting the qualification criteria are requested to apply through jobs.rcsc.gov.bt against relevant vacancies.

Sl NO Category No. of slots Remarks
1 GDMO 6  
2 Clinical Nurse 30  
3 Staff Nurse 100  
4 Health Assistant 25  
5 Emergency Medical Responder 23  
6 Dental Hygienist 5  
7 Dental Technician 5  
8 ENT Technician 6  
9 Laboratory Technician 15  
10 Ophthalmic Technician 8  
11 Ortho Technician 5  
12 OT Technician 5  
13 Pharmacy Technician 16  
14 Physiotherapy Technician 6  
15 Radiographer 10  
16 Laboratory Officer 2 With B.Sc. Microbilogy and B.Sc Chemistry Background

