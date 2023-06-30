New Analysis Gives Options for Meeting Maryland’s Climate Goals



Maryland’s Climate Pathway offers a menu of actions to consider to reach 60% greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2031; Public comment is open for final plan to be submitted to General Assembly later this year



BALTIMORE (June 30, 2023) — The Maryland Department of the Environment today released a report that presents options to meet Maryland’s ambitious climate goals of 60% emissions reductions by 2031 and net-zero emissions by 2045. The report, submitted to Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly, described a potential pathway, as required by the Climate Solutions Now Act (CSNA), and is based on the most up-to-date analysis and modeling by the Center for Global Sustainability (CGS) at the University of Maryland.

“This report, and the science-based path it lays out, is a major step forward in addressing the historic challenges we face when it comes to our climate goals,” said Gov. Moore. “The report outlines a host of options to not only help address climate change, but also to help create a new center for industry in Maryland that will promote equity, ensure economic benefit, and make Maryland a world leader in sustainable practices for generations to come.”

The state’s goals, also set by the CSNA, are the most ambitious in the nation. Maryland’s Climate Pathway presents sector-by-sector emissions reductions through a suite of current and potential policies and actions. It also highlights the substantial economic, health, jobs, and environmental benefits that the pathway delivers for Marylanders.

Maryland is a climate leader and has set a high bar among states with its adoption and implementation of some of the nation’s most ambitious climate policies, including renewable energy deployment, the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, and energy-efficient building standards. This new analysis shows that through these actions, the state is already on track to achieve up to 85% of the reductions needed to meet its 2031 target—and this report offers a comprehensive approach to fill the remaining gap, reach 60% reductions and set a path to net-zero by 2045.

“This report lays a foundation for us to build a just and equitable climate response that will help build greener, healthier communities across the state,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “Marylanders’ voices are critical in this effort, and we will reach out in the coming months to hear their ideas and gather their input as we develop the final climate plan that is due in December.”

Importantly, the report highlights a range of societal benefits associated with implementing Maryland’s Climate Pathway. These include improved air quality and reduced respiratory ailments, especially for vulnerable populations. Altogether, this proposed pathway to achieve 60% emissions reductions will help create more than 16,000 new jobs, increase personal income by nearly $1.5 billion, and deliver the equivalent of $1.09-$2.44 billion in health benefits by 2031.

“Maryland’s Climate Pathway shows that our state can indeed achieve its vision for a clean, healthy, and climate-friendly future—and in doing so, empower a vibrant economy that works for all Marylanders,” says Nate Hultman, Director at the Center for Global Sustainability. “Working with our communities, cities, counties, industries and businesses, citizen groups and diverse organizations, and partnering with the federal government, we can achieve our goals and build a model for all-of-society climate action in the United States and even the world.”

Maryland’s Climate Pathway draws on best practices across every sector of the economy. While significant emissions reductions will come from the electricity, transportation, buildings, and industry sectors by 2031, additional measures will be needed in the agriculture and waste sectors. Collaboration and support from Maryland’s businesses, universities, and stakeholders will be vital, including identifying suitable sites for renewable energy production and leveraging federal tax credits.

“Maryland has demonstrated a deep commitment to combating climate change through its bold actions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions,” says Prof. Kathleen Kennedy at the Center for Global Sustainability and lead author on the report. “Our report and its comprehensive pathway underscore Maryland’s potential to achieve its goals and tap into expanded resources, cost savings, job creation, improved air quality, safer homes and roads, and much more.”

The Maryland Department of the Environment invites public comments on the report throughout the summer. MDE will host public outreach sessions across the state and online; In-person events will be held on July 25, August 8, August 14, and August 19 of 2023, and virtual events will be held on September 5 and September 26 of 2023. Based on this report and stakeholder input, MDE will develop the state’s GHG reduction plan to submit to the Governor and General Assembly by the end of 2023.

Download the report at www.marylandsclimatepathway.com

