Courthouses to close for Independence Day

The Supreme Court and county courthouses across the state will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. Courthouses in Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Cavalier, Dunn, Golden Valley, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Slope, Traill, Ward, and Wells counties will also be closed Monday, July 3.