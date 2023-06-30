XRacer Revolutionizes Blockchain Gaming with New 3D Racecars and AI-Powered Metaverse Integration
XRacer takes a monumental leap into the future with a cutting-edge, immersive gaming experience on the Abey blockchain.GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XRacer, a play-to-earn blockchain gaming application, is announcing its highly anticipated release of an impressive line-up of 3D racecars and plans to integrate with an AI-powered 3D Metaverse on the Abeychain. This marks XRacer’s foray into the next frontier of gaming, enabling players to engage in dynamic environments with realistic graphics and state-of-the-art gameplay.
Key Features:
Exquisite Collection of 3D Racecars: XRacer’s racecars are designed with an unwavering commitment to detail and aesthetics, ensuring an unparalleled, lifelike racing experience.
AI-Powered Metaverse Integration: XRacer is at the vanguard of gaming evolution by integrating with an AI-powered 3D Metaverse. Players can now interact in dynamic environments and participate in advanced gameplay.
Play-to-Earn Mechanics: XRacer incentivizes its gamers with cryptocurrency rewards for their achievements and participation in races and challenges.
Secure & Decentralized: With the backbone of the Abey blockchain, XRacer guarantees a secure and transparent gaming ecosystem.
XRacer Enters Deflationary Tokenomics
To ensure the sustainable growth of the ecosystem, XRacer is implementing a strategic reduction in game rewards. Mining Pool no.2 has undergone its first output reduction by 20%. Game 1 has also gone through a synchronized reduction of 10% as of June 28, 2023. This marks XRacer’s official entrance into a deflationary tokenomics model.
The deflation rates for XRacer's game models and mining pools will steadily increase as the game progresses. XRacer invites all gaming aficionados to experience the future of blockchain gaming with its latest release.
Deflationary tokenomics refers to a cryptocurrency model where the total supply of tokens either decreases over time or is designed to reduce the rate of token creation. This is contrary to inflationary models where the supply of tokens increases over time. The deflationary tokenomics model has various benefits as well as drawbacks. Some of the potential benefits include:
Scarcity and Appreciation: As the supply of tokens decreases or the creation of new tokens slows down, the existing tokens becomes scarcer. If demand remains constant or increases, this scarcity can lead to an appreciation in the value of the tokens.
Reduced Circulating Supply: By design, this reduces the circulating supply and can contribute to the scarcity and potential appreciation in value.
Sustainable Ecosystem: In some cases, deflationary models can be designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem by mitigating issues associated with over-supply, and by aligning incentives among stakeholders.
About XRacer:
XRacer is a play-to-earn blockchain game committed to providing an innovative and immersive racing experience. With its latest release, XRacer is setting new benchmarks through cutting-edge technology and player-centric offerings.
David Anderson
ABEY Foundation
+1 612 946-4073
