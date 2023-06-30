Shortage of Psychologists Drives Efforts of Missouri Psychologists
Shortage of PsychologistsST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri ranks in the bottom ten annually by the nonprofit Mental Health America. The organization examines residents’ access to mental health services and adult mental health. The lower-ranked states are ones in which adults have a higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rates of access to care. The region that includes Missouri has an average of 32.3 psychologists per 100,000 people. Still, nearly 250,000 psychologists are needed nationwide to fulfill mental health needs, according to a study done by Good Therapy. “The Missouri Psychological Association (MOPA) is dedicated to maintaining psychologists in the state and ensuring they have the information and resources needed to thrive,” said Jameca Woody Cooper, President-Elect of MOPA.
At the upcoming annual conference on July 14th and 15th at Webster University, the Missouri Psychological Association (MOPA) will host Jim Broyles speaking on “Protecting Your Interests: Working with Insurance Companies.” Jim Broyles is the Director of Professional Affairs for the Ohio Psychological Association.
To learn more about Missouri Psychological Association, visit our website at Missouri Psychological Association (MOPA).
The Missouri Psychological Association (MOPA) is a membership organization whose purpose is to advance psychology as a science and profession, and as a means of promoting health and human welfare. Founded in 1954, MOPA has a long history of principled leadership in Missouri.
