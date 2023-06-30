Pearl Lemon Group Appoints Ion Farmakides as Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Lemon Group has appointed Ion Farmakides as the new Managing Director. This comes at a time when the company is expanding its services and launching new products for its international clientele. As Managing Director, Ion Farmakides will ensure that employees have the support they need to succeed and create the best possible results for clients.

Ion Farmakides states, “I want us to be profitable and successful while making sure that both clients and employees are as happy as they can be. I value people’s happiness and I want our team to work because they want to, not because they have to. It’s important that they feel motivated and inspired by the work they do. I want us to be comfortable with and proud of every aspect of our business!”

Farmakides continues, “It’s important that employees feel like they are all an important part of our team. My goal is to create a work environment where more talented people want to join the company.”

Ion Farmakides has over 16 years of experience in business development and he worked as the Head of New Business at Pearl Lemon Group before being appointed to this new position. His diverse work experience is invaluable and he is another lovely addition to Pearl Lemon Group’s leadership team. Ion has worked at Pearl Lemon Group for 4 years and has had a huge impact on the team. His expertise in sales, management, and business development has helped the lead generation and sales team at Pearl Lemon Group. His influence has supported other sales reps in the company to be better at their craft and bring in new business using effective sales strategies.

Lydia Sims, the Operations Director, believes that Ion becoming a part of Pearl Lemon Group’s leadership team is going to support the business in a unique way. Lydia states, “Ion brings seniority from his experience in sales and our company. He is one of the longest-standing team members at Pearl Lemon Group so he knows the company the best. He also has prior experience in sales and business development that help him bring in new business. He is friendly, energetic, and professional which are incredible qualities to have. He brings great expertise to the team and he is an exemplary model for our internal team on how they should be.”

About Pearl Lemon Group

Pearl Lemon Group is one of the best places to work since it has flexible work options and a fully remote policy that makes it easier for talented people around the world to engage in fulfilling work. The company has over 90 employees worldwide offering services in digital marketing, SEO, and digital PR. Pearl Lemon Group has received several awards in recognition of the high standard of service delivery and the innovative campaigns that have helped businesses grow.

The company’s founder, Deepak Shukla, is committed to investing in his internal team to ensure that they have all the skills they need to provide the best possible services to clients. As founder and CEO, he aims to build a strong leadership team and Ion Farmakides is now a big part of that. With Deepak’s leadership and Ion’s expertise, they’ll work together to support the internal team so that the company can continue to grow and deliver compelling results to clients worldwide.